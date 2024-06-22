Gut Microbiome Linked to Brain Structure and Symptom Severity in People Who Drink Heavily

Different bacterial species classified to the genus Blautia were negatively associated with amygdala volume but positively associated with severity of symptoms such as depression or sleep quality. The prevalence of Escherichia coli bacteria in gut microbiome samples was negatively associated with amygdala volume and positively associated with craving for alcohol. Higher Prevotella copri in the gut microbiome samples was associated with lower self-reported symptoms of anxiety, depression, and sleep quality.

The study is limited by the small sample, which included 16 participants with alcohol use disorder in inpatient treatment, and the lack of a control group. Further research is needed to understand whether the identified differences in the gut microbiome may increase the risk for or be a result of alcohol use disorder.