Engaging With Patients for Better Treatments and Outcomes for Smell and Taste Disorders

Patient Feedback Makes a Difference

The survey’s age-related data has important implications for clinical trials that measure treatment effectiveness, emphasizing the need to include patients of all ages. In addition, other studies have shown that older adults with olfactory impairment have an increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative disorders. The authors of this Chemical Senses article surmise that olfactory impairment associated with long COVID could lead to a significant rise in AD incidence, making clinical research on new treatments for smell loss a key priority.

The efficacy of nasal steroids and smell training was also influenced by the type of diagnosis patients received: People with complete loss of smell (anosmia) rated the training less effective than those with a partial loss (hyposmia), and those with a distorted sense of smell (parosmia) rated nasal steroids less effective than those with hyposmia. Interestingly, people who were unsure of their diagnosis rated smell training as being less effective than those who were diagnosed with a partial loss of smell.