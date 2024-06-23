Kids from disadvantaged communities may die sooner from cancerous brain tumors

Children with inoperable brain tumors may die sooner if they live in areas with lower average income and education levels, a Michigan Medicine-led study finds.

The study covered nearly 100 patients seen for diffuse midline glioma and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, known respectively as DMG and DIPG, between 2000 and 2022.

The two tumors are incurable and can only be treated with radiation therapy as a palliative measure.

Patients from higher income census tracts, meaning over half of families have an annual household income over $50,000, had a median survival time of nearly 16 months — more than twice as long as patients from lower income tracts.