Lifestyle and Intervention Tips for People Genetically Predisposed to Obesity

Examining obesity

More than one billion people around the globe struggle with obesity. Scientists have recently discovered that fructose may be the primary driver of obesity. Fructose is present in table sugar and high-fructose corn syrup but can also be made in the body from carbohydrates such as glucose. When fructose is metabolized, it lowers the body's active energy, causing hunger and increasing food intake.

While this theory still requires more work, it's evident that genetics, eating habits, and family history are factors that lead to the development of obesity. When you look at people who are overweight vs obese, you can see that obesity is an abnormal physiological process that changes how our bodies function, from tiny cells to large systems — compared to being overweight, which is still easier to manage. As such, patients struggling with obesity require evidence-backed approaches to cut weight down.

