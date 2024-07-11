Increased Risk of Dengue Infections in the U.S.

Risk of Dengue:- As much as the U.S. continues to deal with extreme heat, the CDC is warning of an increased risk of Dengue infections.

The CDC says this year, the U.S. faces a higher risk of dengue, a viral infection carried by mosquitoes with no approved antiviral treatment.

The warmer weather due to climate change is to blame for the increased risk and wider spread of mosquitoes carrying the disease.

In 2023, 4,000 deaths were reported in the U.S. from Dengue infections.

The George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and analysis. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, katelyn.deckelbaum@gwu.edu.

Jose Lucar is an associate professor of infectious diseases at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Maria Elena Ruiz is an associate professor of medicine and an infectious disease expert at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Emily Smith, is an associate professor of global health and an expert in infectious diseases and epidemiology, at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. Newswise/SP