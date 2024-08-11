After the flames: fighting the health effects of forest fires

After the flames: Wildfires are getting worse with each passing season, and they have a devastating effect on communities. In addition to the fires themselves, wildfire smoke is a major health issue across Canada and North America, but the chronic health problems associated with smoke are still not entirely understood. Canada is investing in several long-term studies to improve the public health response to wildfires and provide new information for medical professionals.

CIHR-funded researchers are available to discuss their research.

Christopher Carlsten is the lead investigator on a five-year study to define the risk of chronic lung disease caused by wildfire smoke, work with communities to determine their needs regarding wildfires, and mobilize those findings for optimal public health communications.

Sanja Stanojevic is available to discuss the creation of a new database and website for lung and respiratory health research, the shAIRe database and Data4LungHealth website, allowing researchers and the public to access and use national data.