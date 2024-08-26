By Suzannah Simpson

Skin carcinoma, the most common form of cancer globally, presents a significant challenge to healthcare providers due to its high incidence and the variety of its manifestations. As the field of dermatology evolves, new treatments and trends are emerging, offering hope to patients and healthcare professionals alike. This article explores the latest trends in skin carcinoma treatments, focusing on the different types of carcinomas, treatment options, and the latest developments in topical treatments like BEC-containing creams such as Curaderm.

The Growing Skin Carcinoma Industry: Statistics and Figures

The global skin cancer treatment market has seen substantial growth over the past decade, driven by the increasing incidence of skin carcinomas and advancements in treatment technologies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), skin cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, with approximately 2-3 million non-melanoma skin cancers (NMSC) diagnosed annually. The market for skin cancer treatment is projected to reach $14.55 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Non-melanoma skin cancers, primarily basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), account for the majority of these cases. BCC alone is responsible for approximately 80% of all NMSC diagnoses, making it the most prevalent type of skin cancer.

Types of Skin Carcinomas

Skin carcinomas are classified primarily into two types:

Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC): BCC is the most common type of skin carcinoma, originating in the basal cells located in the epidermis. It is generally slow-growing and rarely metastasizes, but it can cause significant local damage if not treated. BCC typically appears as a pearly or waxy bump on sun-exposed areas like the face, neck, and arms. Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC): SCC is the second most common form of skin carcinoma, arising from the squamous cells that make up most of the epidermis. Unlike BCC, SCC has a higher potential to spread to other parts of the body if left untreated. It often presents as a firm, red nodule or a flat lesion with a scaly, crusted surface.

Current Treatment Options for Skin Carcinomas

The treatment of skin carcinomas varies depending on the type, size, location, and stage of the tumor. The following are the most commonly used treatment options:

Surgical Excision: Surgical excision remains the gold standard for treating BCC and SCC. It involves the removal of the tumor along with a margin of healthy tissue to ensure complete eradication. The success rate of surgical excision is high, with cure rates exceeding 95% for primary BCCs and around 90% for SCCs. Mohs Micrographic Surgery: Mohs surgery is a specialized technique used primarily for high-risk BCCs and SCCs. It involves the systematic removal and examination of the tumor layer by layer until no cancerous cells remain. Mohs surgery offers the highest cure rates (up to 99%) and is particularly effective for tumors in cosmetically sensitive areas like the face. Radiation Therapy: Radiation therapy is an alternative to surgery for patients who cannot undergo surgical procedures due to age, health, or the tumor's location. It is particularly effective for treating SCCs, with a cure rate of approximately 90%. However, it requires multiple treatment sessions and carries the risk of long-term skin damage. Topical Treatments: Topical treatments are increasingly being used for superficial BCCs and SCCs, particularly in patients who prefer non-invasive options. These treatments include imiquimod cream, 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) cream, and ingenol mebutate gel. Cure rates vary depending on the depth and extent of the carcinoma. Photodynamic Therapy (PDT): PDT is a non-invasive treatment that uses a photosensitizing agent and light to destroy cancer cells. It is primarily used for superficial BCCs and SCCs in situ. PDT offers cosmetic benefits, but its cure rates are slightly lower than surgical options, ranging from 70% to 90%.

The Emergence of BEC-Containing Creams: Curaderm as a Case Study

Among the newer trends in skin carcinoma treatment is the use of topical creams containing BEC (solasodine glycosides), such as Curaderm. Curaderm BEC5 is a topical cream derived from the extract of the Devil’s Apple plant (Solanum linnaeanum). The active ingredient, BEC, targets and destroys cancerous cells while sparing healthy tissue.

How Curaderm Works:

BEC selectively binds to cancerous cells, inducing apoptosis (programmed cell death) without affecting normal cells. This specificity makes Curaderm an attractive option for patients seeking a less invasive treatment method for superficial BCCs and SCCs.

Treatment Duration and Success Rates: Treatment with Curaderm typically requires application 2-3 times daily for several weeks, depending on the size and severity of the lesion. Studies have shown promising results, with cure rates comparable to more invasive treatments. However, it is essential to note that Curaderm is most effective for early-stage carcinomas and may not be suitable for more advanced cases.

Advantages and Considerations: The primary advantage of Curaderm is its ability to preserve healthy tissue, resulting in minimal scarring and better cosmetic outcomes. Additionally, Curaderm can be applied by the patient at home, making it a convenient option. However, it requires patient compliance and regular monitoring by a healthcare provider to ensure effective treatment.



Conclusion

The field of skin carcinoma treatment is evolving rapidly, with new technologies and therapies offering patients more options than ever before. While surgical excision and Mohs surgery remain the gold standards, alternative treatments like topical creams, including Curaderm BEC5, are gaining popularity due to their non-invasive nature and favorable cosmetic outcomes.

As the industry continues to grow, healthcare providers must stay informed about the latest trends and advancements to offer their patients the best possible care. With ongoing research and development, the future of skin carcinoma treatment looks promising, offering hope for better outcomes and improved quality of life for patients worldwide.

