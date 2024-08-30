What my ovarian cancer journey has taught me: ‘It’s not a death sentence’

Ovarian cancer:- Feb. 2, 2020 is a date Joanne Slobodien will never forget. First, it’s a palindrome date, written the same forward or backward — the first one in 909 years. It was a Super Bowl Sunday and she saw her favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs, take the title.

It was also the day she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

She knew that day something was very wrong. A few days earlier she noticed her pants starting to get snug, but assumed it was because she just celebrated her 57th birthday and had some extra cake and wine. But when she got up on Feb. 2, her stomach was so enlarged, she thought she looked nine months pregnant.

When she made it to the emergency room later that evening, she learned the abdominal swelling was a symptom of ovarian cancer.

Slobodien, a mother of three, was devastated. She assumed her life would be calculated in days.

After reviewing her options, she decided to travel from Orange County to Los Angeles to get treatment with Beth Karlan, MD, the vice chair of women’s health research in the obstetrics and gynecology department in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and director of cancer population genetics at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“When I met Dr. Karlan, I knew I had found my fellow warrior to help me fight this disease,” said Slobodien. “She was strong, knowledgeable and brutally honest. I loved her from day one.”

Four years after going through chemotherapy, an abdominal tumor debulking surgery including a hysterectomy, and then brain surgery to remove a metastasis, Slobodien is getting back to her active lifestyle and doing what she loves best: spending time with her family, including her new granddaughter.

Here, based on her own cancer journey, she shares five bits of advice she would give others who are just starting to navigate their diagnosis and treatment plan.