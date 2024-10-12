Expert Available: More Human Cases of Bird Flu

Expert Available: California confirmed its third human case of avian influenza (H5N1) this week, as it investigates two other presumptive cases.

The most recent case is similar to others seen around the U.S., involving an individual who works with dairy cows. However, a recent case in Missouri involved an individual who had no reported contact with animals.

Below you will find an expert with McMaster University who is available to speak on avian influenza and its potential for spread:

Matthew Miller is the scientific director of the Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research and executive director of McMaster University’s Global Nexus.

Miller, who is associate professor with the Department of Biochemistry & Biomedical Sciences, has previously spoken at length about the intricacies of H5N1 and its ability to spread among the bird population.Newswise/SP