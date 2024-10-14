An AI-Powered Pipeline for Personalized Cancer Vaccines

Ludwig Cancer Research scientists have developed a full, start-to-finish computational pipeline that integrates multiple molecular and genetic analyses of tumors and the specific molecular targets of T cells and harnesses artificial intelligence algorithms to use its output to design personalized cancer vaccines for patients.

The design, validation and comparative assessment of this computational suite, NeoDisc, are detailed in the current issue of Nature Biotechnology in a publication led by Florian Huber and Michal Bassani-Sternberg of the Lausanne Branch of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research.

antigens it detects and generates visualizations of cancer cell heterogeneity within tumors.