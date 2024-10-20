Health

Expert: How to Support Your Kids’ Mental Health

In recognition of World Mental Health Month, NAU assistant professor and licensed associate counselor Austin Guida (she/her) is available to discuss how parents and families can promote mental well-being and support their kids’ mental health.
Kids’ Mental Health: In recognition of World Mental Health Month, NAU assistant professor and licensed associate counselor Austin Guida (she/her) is available to discuss how parents and families can promote mental well-being and support their kids’ mental health.

Austin Guida can speak about:

  • How family relationships and dynamics at home can affect kids’ mental health

  • Signs to look for in kids who may be struggling with their mental health

  • When to consider clinical counseling for your kids

  • How to support kids during difficult times at home and at school

Pre-approved quotes from Austin Guida:

“Children aren't miniature adults; their mental health struggles manifest uniquely. What may seem like misbehavior or defiance is often a signal of emotional distress and reflects their difficulty in communicating their needs."

“Parents can support their children by modeling healthy emotional expression and creating an accepting environment that encourages sharing feelings without fear of interruption or rejection.” Newswise/SP

