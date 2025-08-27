Greater awareness, stricter monitoring crucial to curb rising cases of hysterectomy

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Greater awareness and stricter monitoring are crucial to curb the rising cases of hysterectomy, said Sanjeev Sanyal, an economist, on Wednesday.

A hysterectomy is a major surgery that involves the surgical removal of the uterus, with the option to also remove the cervix, fallopian tubes, and ovaries. While it may be unavoidable in some extreme cases of excessive menstrual bleeding, fibroids, cysts, and uterine disorders, it also poses several health risks to women, including inducing early menopause.

“Almost 10 per cent of Indian women in the 40-49 year age group have gone through this major surgery,” said Sanyal, Member, Economic Advisory Council to the PM, in a post on social media platform X.

"While unavoidable in extreme cases, hysterectomy takes a big toll on the health of women. There is a need for greater awareness and tighter monitoring of this phenomenon,” he added.

In a media article, he argued that the surgery is rising significantly among “less educated rural women, and women agricultural workers such as female sugarcane workers”.