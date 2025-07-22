How the Indian Subcontinent Was Divided By a British Official Who Had Never Been to the Region Before. What Was “The Mountbatten Plan”?

Louis Francis Albert Victor Nicholas Mountbatten, also known as Lord Mountbatten, was born in Windsor, United Kingdom, on 25 June, 1900 to Prince Louis of Battenberg and Princess Victoria of Hesse. His father, Prince Louis of Battenberg, who had German roots, was married into the British royal family, the House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, in the 1800s.

The British branch of the Battenberg family changed their name to Mountbatten to avoid any association with Germany during the First World War. Lord Mountbatten was also a distant relative of Queen Victoria and the uncle of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh—husband of the former Queen of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth II.

Lord Mountbatten received much of his early education at home before enrolling at the Royal Naval College in Osborne in 1914 and joining the Royal Navy in 1916. Alongside his naval career, he pursued his interest in technological advancements and gadgetry, from Portsmouth Signals School in 1924. In 1922, he married Edwina Ashley, and had two daughters, Patricia Knatchbull and Lady Pamela Hicks.

During the interwar period and World War II, Mountbatten commanded the HMS Kelly, which was destroyed in a German air attack during the Battle of Crete in 1941. In 1942, he became Chief of Combined Operations and organized the Dieppe Raid on German-occupied France. By 1943, he was appointed Supreme Allied Commander of the South East Asia Command.

Under his leadership, Allied forces defended against the Japanese offensive in north-eastern India, ultimately leading to Japan’s surrender in Singapore in September 1945, where Mountbatten formally received the surrender.

Lord Mountbatten, the Last Viceroy of India

The decision to divide British India into independent states was driven by various factors, including the escalating communal violence and the persistent demand by Muslim League leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah for a separate nation for Muslims. In March 1947, Lord Mountbatten was appointed as the last Viceroy of India, replacing Lord Wavell.