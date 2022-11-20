10 ways to approach sex on a first date

Everything is fair in love and war? More like everything is fair when the decision of a right swipe is consensual? Modern dating has opened up many new concepts of so-called "love" and everyone is entitled to their definitions for it. While we still get to see plenty of hopeless romantics who wear their hearts on their sleeves, others just don't have the patience to wait for love.

Irrespective of the choices, sexual tension and chemistry have a major role to play in the swipe dynamics and sooner or later, sexual pleasure does become important. If you happen to ask an audience their opinion on the right time to get sexually involved with a date - you will never see a room get divided faster.

Some will say, three dates is the rule while others happen to develop a strong connection on the first date itself. Some will advocate getting regularly involved in quick hookups while others will be completely against the idea of having sex without bonding emotionally. Either way, the final decision is completely up to the two people together and is best guided by experience. However, if we were to lay out our thoughts, here are our two cents on whether or not you should have sex on the first date and everything to consider before consenting sexually.