Two more bubonic plague cases reported in Mongolia's Khuvsgul

Ulan Bator, Sep 10: Two additional cases of bubonic plague have been confirmed in Khuvsgul Province, northern Mongolia, bringing the national total to three, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

The cases, reported in Tsagaan-Uul and Murun soums (administrative subdivisions), are being treated at the Khuvsgul provincial general hospital.

A total of 80 people who had contact with the patients have been isolated and are receiving treatment at local hospitals, the ministry said in a statement.

On September 7, a 24-year-old herder in Tsagaan-Uul soum died from the disease after consuming marmot meat.

Some 17 of Mongolia's 21 provinces are now considered at risk of bubonic plague, according to the National Centre for Zoonotic Diseases.

The bubonic plague is a bacterial infection spread by fleas carried on wild rodents such as marmots. Without timely treatment, it can kill an adult in less than 24 hours, the World Health Organization warned, Xinhua news agency reported.