Digital Minimalism: Can Students Really Unplug in 2025?

Smartphones and Laptops have become indispensable in a student’s life. What began as an aid for learning is now deeply embedded in the very system itself. But the real question remains: can students truly unplug in 2025?

Rising Screen Time Among Students

According to a recent study by the National Center for Health Statistics, in the United States nearly half of teenagers reported four or more hours of daily screen time. Post-Covid, digital integration in education and personal life has only accelerated, making long screen hours a global norm.

This growing dependency comes with a cost. High levels of screen time are associated with adverse health outcomes, including poor sleep habits, fatigue, and symptoms of anxiety and depression. Moreover, the researchers warn that it’s not just the hours but the patterns of use. Compulsive and addictive patterns of mindless scrolling, checking the notifications obsessively have been caused to show deeper and long-term harms.

Digital Minimalism: The Essential Hack

Cal Newport, an American writer and professor (Georgetown University, Washington D.C) has recently launched a book titled “Digital Minimalism” emphasizing on choosing life in a hyperconnected world. He believes that we all can make smart choices of using technology as an intentional tool rather than allowing it to dictate our behaviour.

This strongly resonates with students. Smartphones serve as a bridge between the real and the digital world but the addictive pull is evident. Research shows that about half of the children reported consistently high addictive use from the start of the study that remained high through early adolescence and soon became an addictive pattern as they aged.