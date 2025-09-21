From Clean to ‘Musk’: Why Some Teen Boys Embrace Pheromone Maxxing

A pheromone is a chemical (hormone) that is secreted and released by an organism, which triggers a social response in members of the same species. The trend draws on the idea that pheromones, chemical signals secreted by the body, play a role in attraction. Supporters claim that avoiding showers preserves a natural “musk” that could increase appeal.

See Also: Study Links Oral Microbiome Diversity with Long Sleep Duration in Teenagers and Young Adults

The theory is that by not showering and letting body odour intensify, teens might amplify their natural pheromones. The idea gained popularity through platforms like TikTok and YouTube, where short-form content promotes it as a “primal” way to appear more desirable.

However, medical research shows no evidence that deliberately avoiding hygiene enhances pheromone effects in humans. Instead, poor hygiene can lead to skin infections, body odour-related stigma, and reduced self-esteem.