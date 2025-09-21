From Clean to ‘Musk’: Why Some Teen Boys Embrace Pheromone Maxxing

Pheromone Maxxing: Social Media Trend Raises Health and Psychological Concerns Among Teens
A recent social media trend known as “pheromone maxxing” has gained traction among teenage boys, encouraging them to skip showers or use products marketed as pheromone enhancers in the belief that it will make them more attractive.
There have been other trends in the past that emerged in the social media that has adversely affected teenagers like 'tide pods challenge' (consumption of detergent).
A pheromone is a chemical (hormone) that is secreted and released by an organism, which triggers a social response in members of the same species. The trend draws on the idea that pheromones, chemical signals secreted by the body, play a role in attraction. Supporters claim that avoiding showers preserves a natural “musk” that could increase appeal.
The theory is that by not showering and letting body odour intensify, teens might amplify their natural pheromones. The idea gained popularity through platforms like TikTok and YouTube, where short-form content promotes it as a “primal” way to appear more desirable.
However, medical research shows no evidence that deliberately avoiding hygiene enhances pheromone effects in humans. Instead, poor hygiene can lead to skin infections, body odour-related stigma, and reduced self-esteem.
Skipping showers allows bacteria and sweat to accumulate on the skin, increasing the risk of dermatological issues such as folliculitis or fungal infections. The U.S. National Institutes of Health highlights the importance of hygiene in preventing skin and respiratory infections.
Experts caution that humans may not even have true, functional pheromones in the way animals do. While some studies suggest that chemical signals in sweat can affect mood or behaviour, this is not the same as proven pheromone-driven attraction.
Responses to odour also vary significantly due to genetics and personal sensitivity, meaning increased body odour could just as easily repel others.
Additionally, reliance on unregulated pheromone sprays or oils may expose teens to allergens and other irritants.
Psychologists point out that adolescents are particularly vulnerable to social media trends due to identity development and peer influence. The American Psychological Association (APA) notes that constant exposure to curated online content can pressure teens to adopt risky behaviours in pursuit of social validation.
A 2025 study on adolescent social media use also found that viral challenges often exploit the “social proof” effect, where individuals mimic behaviours perceived as popular to gain acceptance.
Some researchers suggest that any perceived benefits of pheromone maxxing may be psychological or placebo-driven, where belief in the practice increases confidence rather than actual attraction.
Conversations about hygiene, peer pressure, and digital literacy can help teens understand the risks of such practices. Building awareness of how social media algorithms amplify sensational content is also crucial.
While pheromone maxxing may appear as a fleeting online fad, its implications highlight broader concerns about adolescent mental health, misinformation, and the medical risks of unsafe self-experimentation.
