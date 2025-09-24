Ovarian Cancer Doesn’t Have to Be Silent: RWJ Barnabas Health Expert on Warning Signs & Risk Factors

Newswise —Ovarian cancer has been dubbed the “silent killer” since it's easy for women to attribute its symptoms—bloating, feeling full quickly, mild pelvic pain—to just what goes with being a woman. For this reason, many women are diagnosed too late, when treatment options are limited after the cancer has spread. The best way to get ahead of ovarian cancer is by catching it early.

According to the American Cancer Society, 20,890 U.S. women will be newly diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year, and 12,730 will die from it.

“All women are at risk for gynecologic cancers, and risk increases with age,” says Ruth D. Stephenson, DO, a Gynecologic Oncologist at RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute, the state’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. “If women suspect something isn’t right, for any reason, they shouldn’t hesitate. Early detection is their greatest asset.”

Symptoms include bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, feeling full quickly after eating, loss of appetite, urinary or bowel changes, or unusual fatigue, weight loss that lasts beyond a few weeks.

When ovarian cancer is found in Stage I in the ovaries before it has spread to other organs, the five-year survival rate exceeds 90 percent; those rates decline the later it is found.

Treating Ovarian Cancer

After a woman receives an ovarian cancer diagnosis, she can expect treatment to involve a combination of surgery and chemotherapy, and targeted therapies or immunotherapy, depending on the type and stage of her cancer.

Surgery is the first step to remove as much of the cancer as possible. Chemotherapy may destroy any remaining cancer cells, along with treatments like antibody-drug conjugates or those targeting specific genetic mutations (like BRCA).

Because ovarian cancer can be difficult to detect, researchers are making progress toward earlier and less invasive detection. Blood tests that combine protein and lipid markers, bolstered by machine learning, are being studied and have shown promise. They have been able to detect ovarian cancer in symptomatic women with over 90% accuracy across all stages.

Other studies are examining if urine or self-collected vaginal samples can pick up on molecular changes linked to ovarian cancer.

Researchers are also looking at ovarian cancer disparities. Researchers found that Black and Native American women were about 23% less likely to have elevated CA-125, an ovarian cancer marker, at diagnosis compared to White patients.