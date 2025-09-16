How the ‘happy threesome’ Between the Mountbattens and Nehru Shaped One of History’s Most Controversial Relationships

Lady Edwina Mountbatten formed a close bond with Jawaharlal Nehru, described by historians as an “immediate intimacy.”
They exchanged numerous letters, which Nehru continued to send until Edwina’s death in 1960
Their personal connection influenced historical narratives, attracted literary and cinematic attention
India’s struggle for independence involved countless figures, with leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, B. R. Ambedkar, and Muhammad Ali Jinnah shaping its course. Another crucial figure in the final phase of British rule was Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India. He played a major role in negotiating the transfer of power and uniting princely states alongside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. By his side was Lady Edwina Mountbatten, whose presence in India became both influential and controversial.
Edwina’s role was not confined to being Vicereine. She developed a close bond with Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister. Historians, writers, and the public have long debated the nature of this relationship—whether it was romantic or simply an emotional and intellectual companionship. Either way, it stirred fascination and controversy in Indian politics.
The Mountbattens arrived in India on March 22, 1947, at a time when the nation was on the brink of Partition and civil war. Lord Mountbatten faced the enormous challenge of negotiating with Indian leaders, integrating princely states, and overseeing Britain’s exit from India. During this tense period, Edwina and Nehru formed what historian Andrew Lownie described as an “immediate intimacy.” Their closeness was visible in both public and private life.
Their bond was built on mutual respect and shared ideals. Edwina, often portrayed as reserved, found comfort in Nehru’s company, while Nehru admired her intelligence and compassion. They exchanged numerous letters, which Nehru continued to write to her until her death in 1960. When Edwina died, she was reportedly found with a bundle of Nehru’s letters by her side.
Pamela Mountbatten, Edwina’s daughter, confirmed the depth of their connection. In her memoir Daughter of Empire (2012), she described her mother’s relationship with Nehru as a form of love, though not physical. She noted that their bond was profound and difficult for outsiders to fully understand. Similarly, historian Alex von Tunzelmann, in Indian Summer: The Secret History of the End of an Empire, treated their connection with sensitivity, emphasizing their respect, companionship, and emotional closeness rather than indulging in gossip.
Andrew Lownie, in The Lives and Loves of Edwina and Dickie Mountbatten, further highlighted how the relationship shaped the political atmosphere of that time. Interestingly, Lord Mountbatten himself was said to have accepted it without resentment. Pamela Mountbatten described this dynamic as a “happy threesome.”
There were also rumors linking Nehru to other women, including Padmaja, the daughter of Sarojini Naidu. Nehru’s personal secretary, M. O. Mathai, mentioned her in his book My Days with Nehru. He noted that when he met her in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) in 1946, she was occupied with managing Nehru’s household. Later, in Delhi, she continued the same role and always insisted on staying in the room next to Nehru.
Despite such accounts, it was Nehru’s relationship with Edwina Mountbatten that drew the most attention, especially because of their positions during the Partition. Their closeness became one of the most debated aspects of India’s freedom story.
Even decades later, the subject sparks political and historical debate. Many of the private letters exchanged between Nehru and Edwina are believed to be preserved but remain classified. Some suggest that the Congress withheld them to avoid political attacks, while rival parties, including the BJP, have demanded their release for transparency.
The story has also attracted filmmakers, though attempts to portray it on screen were shelved due to fears of controversy over Nehru’s image and the alleged affair.
The relationship between Nehru and Edwina was more than a personal connection—it was a bond formed at a turning point in history. One was the last Vicereine of British India, the other the first Prime Minister of independent India. Whether seen as love or profound friendship, their story remains one of the most intriguing and debated episodes in the history of Indian independence. [Rh/VP]
