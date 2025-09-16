How the ‘happy threesome’ Between the Mountbattens and Nehru Shaped One of History’s Most Controversial Relationships

Their bond was built on mutual respect and shared ideals. Edwina, often portrayed as reserved, found comfort in Nehru’s company, while Nehru admired her intelligence and compassion. They exchanged numerous letters, which Nehru continued to write to her until her death in 1960. When Edwina died, she was reportedly found with a bundle of Nehru’s letters by her side.

Pamela Mountbatten, Edwina’s daughter, confirmed the depth of their connection. In her memoir Daughter of Empire (2012), she described her mother’s relationship with Nehru as a form of love, though not physical. She noted that their bond was profound and difficult for outsiders to fully understand. Similarly, historian Alex von Tunzelmann, in Indian Summer: The Secret History of the End of an Empire, treated their connection with sensitivity, emphasizing their respect, companionship, and emotional closeness rather than indulging in gossip.

Andrew Lownie, in The Lives and Loves of Edwina and Dickie Mountbatten, further highlighted how the relationship shaped the political atmosphere of that time. Interestingly, Lord Mountbatten himself was said to have accepted it without resentment. Pamela Mountbatten described this dynamic as a “happy threesome.”