India Tops Global List as 83% of Patients Carry Deadly Drug-Resistant Superbugs: Lancet Study Warns

New Delhi, Nov 18: More than 80 per cent of Indian patients carry multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs) -- the highest globally, according to an alarming study on Tuesday reflecting the deep antibiotic resistance crisis in the country.

The large-scale international study published in the Lancet eClinical Medicine journal warned that India is at the epicentre of a superbug explosion as several patients in the country were found to carry multiple highly resistant organisms simultaneously.

The study released on the first day of the WHO’s World AMR Awareness Week (November 18-24) called for immediate policy changes and a national movement on antibiotic stewardship.