Mental Health Alert: Spike in Student Suicides Highlights Rising Distress, Calls for Early Intervention

“Mental health issues such as depression and anxiety among adolescents are rising globally. But many parents and teachers misinterpret the symptoms as ‘laziness’ or ‘disinterest’ instead of distress,” Dr Shiv Prasad, Psychiatrist at Lady Harding College, told IANS.

“The early warning signs parents and teachers should watch for include emotional and behavioural signs such as withdrawal from family, friends, or activities once enjoyed; excessive worry, irritability, anger, or frequent crying; sudden personality changes,” he added.

The expert also cited sudden loss of interest in studies; complaints of headaches or stomach aches to avoid school/coaching; Sudden weight loss/gain and social isolation.

“In light of the recent suicides of young children, it is essential that we recognise the signs of suicidality in the youth along with prevention, intervention, and treatment measures,” Dr Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent, and Forensic Psychiatrist, at a leading hospital in Delhi, told IANS.

“Often, the suicidal child or adolescent would state their suicidal intent to a loved one before attempting the step. Additionally, the child is likely to have mood disturbance or personality changes during the time before making an attempt. Behavioural changes such as social withdrawal, increasing use of substances, impulsive aggression, and letting go of possessions may occur prior to a suicide attempt,” Joshi added.

The experts pointed out increasing academic pressure and competitive culture, where children fear disappointing parents or teachers. The long coaching hours with limited recreation can also hurt mental health.