Informed, Aware Parenting Can Greatly Reduce Childhood Trauma, Says Girija Oak

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Girija Oak, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming series ‘Perfect Family’, is speaking up on the importance of having informed and socially aware parents for a child.

On Sunday, the makers of ‘Perfect Family’ shared a new promo featuring the actress. The actress essays the role of Neeti Karkaria in the upcoming series. The series also stars Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, and Gulshan Devaiah, and builds up on the theme of childhood experiences.

Talking about the same, the actress said in a statement, “It is interesting how childhood trauma is perceived. When you are living it, you do not realise it, you are simply dealing with situations the best you can. I think every set of parents understand what is good and bad for their kid, but we often get stuck in what people will say. If you remove that and think only about your kids, you will know what to allow and what not.