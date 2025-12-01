From 1.11% to 0.16%: CM Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu’s Remarkable HIV Decline

He credited this achievement to consistent interventions led by the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS), in partnership with non-governmental organisations, medical institutions and community-based groups.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Tamil Nadu has reduced HIV prevalence from 1.11 per cent in 2002 to just 0.16 per cent in 2023–24, significantly lower than the national average of 0.23 per cent, and a benchmark many states still aspire to reach.

He noted that these outcomes were possible due to the State's strong network of care facilities, which today includes 2,600 integrated counselling and testing centres, 81 anti-retroviral therapy (ART) centres and 172 link ART units operating across districts.

CM Stalin also emphasised the state's comprehensive maternal-health protocol, under which all pregnant women are screened for HIV and syphilis to prevent mother-to-child transmission, a programme that has contributed to steep reductions in new paediatric HIV cases.

Reiterating the government's social commitment, the Chief Minister pointed to the monthly financial support of Rs 1,000 provided to 7,618 HIV-infected and affected children to aid their nutrition, education and healthcare needs.

Referring to this year's World AIDS Day theme, "Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response," CM Stalin said the road ahead requires renewed strategies to address emerging vulnerabilities in a rapidly changing world.

He urged people to stand against stigma and discrimination, and treat individuals living with HIV with dignity, respect and compassion as Tamil Nadu works toward a future free of new HIV/AIDS infections.

