BJP holds state wide protests in Jharkhand over HIV-infected blood transfusion to thalassemia patients

Ranchi, Nov 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched statewide protests across Jharkhand, demanding strict action against those responsible for the alleged transfusion of HIV-infected blood to children suffering from thalassemia in Chaibasa and Ranchi.

The party also sought the immediate dismissal of State Health Minister Irfan Ansari.

Led by MPs, MLAs, and senior office-bearers, BJP workers staged demonstrations outside Civil Surgeon offices in all districts across the state. Memorandums addressed to the Governor were handed over to the respective Deputy Commissioners.

In Ranchi, a large number of BJP workers gathered outside the Civil Surgeon’s office, raising slogans and demanding the Health Minister’s resignation.

Former Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA C.P. Singh termed the incident “an inhumane crime” and said the lives of innocent children were put at risk “for a mere sum of two lakh rupees.”

“This government has failed on every front -- from health to education. Those responsible for this act deserve the harshest punishment,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo accused the state government of being “neck-deep in corruption” and alleged that the Health Department was “playing with people’s lives.”

He held Health Minister Irfan Ansari “directly accountable” and criticised him for deflecting questions by calling it a BJP conspiracy or a case of religious bias.

Party leaders said Jharkhand’s healthcare infrastructure has collapsed under the current government. They pointed out that the Centre had flagged serious deficiencies in the Chaibasa blood bank as early as 2021, yet no corrective measures were taken.

“Hospitals in the state are turning into mortuaries, not treatment centres,” the leaders said.

The memorandum submitted by the party demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the Jharkhand High Court or by the CBI, strict action against the officials found guilty, and a recommendation for the Health Minister’s removal.

The BJP warned that if the Hemant Soren-led government fails to act promptly, the party will intensify its agitation across the state.

