Stalin to Chair All-Party Meeting Today on Voter List Revision in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) An all-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be held in Chennai on Sunday to discuss the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls scheduled to begin next week across the state.

The meeting, which comes amid growing political reactions to the Election Commission’s decision, is expected to set the tone for how various political parties approach the exercise.

According to sources, the special revision process — similar to the one recently undertaken in Bihar — is slated to begin on Tuesday (November 4) in Tamil Nadu.

The ruling DMK and its allies have raised concerns over the timing and procedure of the revision, alleging that it could be misused for political advantage. In response, Chief Minister Stalin has called for a comprehensive consultation to ensure all political voices are heard before the revision formally begins.