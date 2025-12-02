Six Years Ago, an Unknown Virus Hit One Person, And Then the World Shut Down

Six years ago, on December 1, 2019, a quiet moment in Wuhan, China changed the course of history. On that day, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was detected. What seemed like an unusual pneumonia case soon grew into a global health crisis—closing borders, overwhelming hospitals, and touching nearly every home on the planet. No one imagined then that this would become a shared human story, one that would pause everyday life and reshape how we think about health, safety, and human connection. The first patient had no known link to the Huanan Seafood Market, and in those early days, even doctors were unsure of what they were confronting.

COVID-19 is caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, a virus that primarily affects the lungs and breathing. Most infected people experienced flu-like symptoms—fever, cough, tiredness, or sore throat—and recovered at home. But old people and people with health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or lung problems often became severely ill and required hospital care. The virus spread easily through tiny droplets released when an infected person coughed, sneezed, talked, or even breathed, which is why it moved across borders so quickly and silently.