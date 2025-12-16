Delhi Govt Cracks Down on Illegal Drug Trade, Health Minister Orders Special Drive

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh ordered the stepping up of action against illegal drug trade, directing officials of the Drugs Control Department to conduct a special inspection and enforcement drive at Bhagirath Palace near the Red Fort, an official said.

The intensified action is in line with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta–led Delhi government’s firm resolve to ensure the availability of safe, effective and quality medicines for the public, the official said in a statement.

“Ensuring the availability of safe and quality medicines is non-negotiable. We have zero tolerance for spurious, substandard or illegally sold drugs and medical devices. Strict enforcement drives and coordinated actions with law enforcement agencies will continue across Delhi to protect public health,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh.

During the special enforcement drive, departmental teams carried out 27 inspections of wholesale drug dealers operating in the area.