Health

India Launches First AI-Driven Community Screening Programme for Diabetic Retinopathy

India has launched its first AI-driven community screening programme for diabetic retinopathy, led by AFMS in collaboration with AIIMS and the Health Ministry
A close-up of hands using a lancet device to prick a fingertip for blood sugar testing, with a glucose meter in the background on a white surface.
India Introduces AI-Based Community Screening to Detect Diabetic Eye Disease EarlyPhoto by AS Photography
Author:
IANS Agency
Updated on

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) In a bid to curb the rising vision loss cases due to diabetes, India has launched the first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven community screening programme for Diabetic Retinopathy (DR).

The initiative is launched by the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), in collaboration with the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences (RPC), AIIMS, and the eHealth AI Unit of the Health Ministry.

It "marks a significant step towards strengthening early detection of diabetic eye disease and building a real-time national health intelligence framework", said the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

See Also: Honour Killing in Maharashtra: Woman Marries Lover's Corpse who was Murdered Over Caste Differences

Trained medical officers, nursing staff, and healthcare assistants will conduct screening using MadhuNetrAI -- the web-based AI tool developed by RPC.

The platform facilitates automated screening, grading, and triaging of retinal images captured using handheld fundus cameras.

The system also generates real-time data on disease prevalence and geographic distribution, supporting evidence-based planning and policy formulation.

“As part of the pilot phase, the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) will implement the initiative at seven locations -- Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Dharamshala, Gaya, Jorhat, and Kochi -- covering metropolitan, rural, hilly, coastal, and remote regions. Personnel from each site will undergo intensive training at RPC, AIIMS, followed by large-scale community screening,” the Ministry said.

Patients identified with diabetic retinopathy will be referred for optimal diabetic management. And cases of vision-threatening diabetic retinopathy will be referred to vitreo-retina specialists at designated district hospitals.

See Also: UP Man Arrested for Killing Wife, Two Daughters and Burying Bodies at Home

District health administrations will coordinate referral mechanisms and integrate DR management within existing non-communicable disease programmes to ensure continuity of care.

According to the National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey, 2019, conducted by RPC, nearly 12 per cent of the population aged 50 years and above had diabetes.

Among them, approximately 17 per cent had diabetic retinopathy. Alarmingly, only about 10 per cent of people with diabetes had ever undergone a retinal examination for diabetic retinopathy, reflecting a significant gap in early detection and preventive care.

The new initiative is envisaged as a scalable and replicable model, demonstrating effective integration of AI-enabled solutions into public health systems through the combined efforts of AFMS, AIIMS, and the Ministry of Health &amp; Family Welfare, the MoD said.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.

[VP]

Suggested Reading:

A close-up of hands using a lancet device to prick a fingertip for blood sugar testing, with a glucose meter in the background on a white surface.
Global Leaders Adopt UN Declaration to Tackle Diabetes, High Blood Pressure and Mental Health by 2030

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp 

artificial intelligence
diabetes
Health Ministry

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com