UP Man Arrested for Killing Wife, Two Daughters and Burying Bodies at Home

A shocking case of domestic violence has emerged from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. A man allegedly killed his wife and two young daughters and buried their bodies inside his house on December 10, 2025. Police said the crime was linked to a domestic dispute and the accused’s anger over his wife stepping out without wearing a burqa. The accused, Mohammad Farooq, has been arrested, and a case of triple murder has been registered against him.

The incident came to light when Farooq’s wife Tahira and daughters Shareen and Afreen were reported missing for nearly a week. Family members and villagers grew suspicious when there was no contact with them for several days. A complaint was filed on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, prompting a police investigation.