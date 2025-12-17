UP Man Arrested for Killing Wife, Two Daughters and Burying Bodies at Home
Key Points:
Mohammad Farooq allegedly killed his wife Tahira and daughters Shareen and Afreen on December 10, 2025
The crime came to light after the victims were reported missing for nearly a week
Farooq later confessed during police interrogation, police said the murders followed ongoing domestic disputes
A shocking case of domestic violence has emerged from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. A man allegedly killed his wife and two young daughters and buried their bodies inside his house on December 10, 2025. Police said the crime was linked to a domestic dispute and the accused’s anger over his wife stepping out without wearing a burqa. The accused, Mohammad Farooq, has been arrested, and a case of triple murder has been registered against him.
The incident came to light when Farooq’s wife Tahira and daughters Shareen and Afreen were reported missing for nearly a week. Family members and villagers grew suspicious when there was no contact with them for several days. A complaint was filed on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, prompting a police investigation.
During the probe, police questioned Farooq, whose responses raised suspicion. Under sustained interrogation, he confessed to killing his wife and daughters. He told police that after murdering them, he buried their bodies in a deep pit inside the courtyard of his house.
Following the confession, a large police team, including Superintendent of Police N. P. Singh, reached the house. The courtyard was dug up, and the three bodies were recovered. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and forensic teams collected evidence from the site.
According to police officials, the violence followed frequent arguments at home, mainly over money and control. Investigators said Tahira had once gone to her parents’ house after an argument over money, without wearing a burqa, which angered Farooq. Police said the accused claimed his “honour” had been damaged. About a month later, he brought his wife back home and then allegedly killed her and their daughters. To hide the crime, he buried the bodies in the pit and sealed it.
Police recovered a pistol and cartridges believed to have been used in the crime. Senior police officers confirmed that the accused remains in custody and that further investigation is underway.
