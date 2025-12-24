WHO Endorses CD4 Testing as Key Tool to Detect Advanced HIV Disease

New Delhi, Dec 23: CD4 tests is strongly recommended as the preferred method to identify advanced HIV disease among people living with HIV, said the World Health Organization (WHO).

The new recommendation is part of the 2025 guidelines on advanced HIV disease.

The WHO defines advanced HIV disease in adults, adolescents, and children five years and older, "as a CD4 cell count less than 200 cells/mm3".

"Advanced HIV disease is the major cause of AIDS-related deaths among people living with HIV. It is a serious public health issue, including in settings with good coverage of HIV testing and treatment, and despite having achieved or made good progress towards the 95–95–95 targets," the WHO said.

At presentation, all children living with HIV younger than five years should be considered as having advanced HIV disease unless they have received ART for more than a year and are considered clinically stable.

“The 2025 guidelines respond to the need for better approaches to identify advanced HIV disease, improve the poor outcomes of people living with HIV being discharged from hospital,” the WHO said.

In the new guidelines, the WHO recommended CD4 testing for identifying advanced HIV disease.

However, “in settings in which CD4 testing is not yet available, WHO clinical staging can be used to identify advanced HIV disease,” the global health body said.