Six Thalassemic Children Contract HIV in Satna Hospital, Senior Doctor Suspended

Satna, Dec 19 (IANS) Days after a horrific case of HIV infection in six Thalassemic children from a suspected blood transfusion in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district hospital, the government has suspended a senior doctor and two lab technicians who were associated with the particular department.

The health department has issued a show-cause notice to Chief Health and Medical Officer (CHMO) Dr Manoj Shukla. In a strongly worded notice, Dr Shukla, a senior surgeon, has been asked to submit a written reply.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who is also the state health minister, told IANS on Friday that action has been taken on the basis of an investigation by a three-member committee of senior officials, including an IAS officer.