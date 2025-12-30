Centre Approves State-of-the-Art Forensic Institute in J&K Following AIIMS Jammu Proposal

Jammu, Dec 29 (IANS) After a proposal was submitted by the AIIMS Jammu to the Union Home Ministry (MHA), the ministry on Monday approved the setting up of a state-of-the-art forensic institute in J&K.

The proposal had been sent to establish an institute to consolidate evidence collection, increase conviction rates and help in better investigation and diagnosis in the health sector, officials said.

“A forensic institute is coming up in J&K. AIIMS has submitted a proposal (for setting up the institute in J&K) to the Ministry of Home Affairs. They have approved it,” Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Jammu, Prof Shakti Kumar Gupta said.