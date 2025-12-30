India Sends Ambulances, Medical Aid to Afghanistan Amid Growing Health Cooperation

Kabul/New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) India has delivered a consignment of six ambulances to Afghanistan, amid growing healthcare cooperation between the two countries, according to a media report.

The ambulances are equipped with advanced medical equipment and can aid in transporting emergency patients and provide emergency health services, Sharafat Zaman Amarkhel, the Taliban spokesman for the Health ministry, was quoted as saying by Afghan media outlet AMU TV.

India’s assistance can improve health services, especially emergency responses in Afghanistan, Amarkhel added.

The consignment is part of a commitment made during high-level talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi in October.

During the meeting, Jaishankar described the gift as “20 ambulances, a gesture of goodwill".