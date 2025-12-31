Ahmedabad’s IKDRC Sets National Record With 500 Kidney Transplants in a Year

Ahmedabad, Dec 30 (IANS) The Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC-ITS) at Ahmedabad Civil Medical College has created history by completing 500 kidney transplants in a single year, setting a new national benchmark in the public healthcare sector.

With this achievement in 2025, IKDRC-ITS has emerged as the only public sector hospital in India to perform 500 kidney transplants in one year, reinforcing its position as the country’s leading government-run kidney transplant centre.

Operating under the guidance of the Gujarat government’s Health Department, the institute has become a beacon of hope for economically weaker patients while also staying at the forefront of advanced medical technology. The milestone has earned IKDRC the top rank among public hospitals in India in the field of kidney transplantation.