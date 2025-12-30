IGMC Shimla Doctor–Patient Assault Case Settles After Government Mediation; Hospital Services Resume

The IGMC Shimla Hospital dispute over an alleged assault by a doctor has come to an end after days of unrest and widespread protests. Speaking to the media on December 30, 2025, after the settlement, Dr Raghav Narula acknowledged that mistakes were made and offered an apology. The dispute was resolved following government-mediated talks, with the disagreement between the senior resident doctor and patient Arjun Panwar settled through mutual dialogue, bringing an end to the standoff that had disrupted hospital services.

According to multiple media reports, the settlement was reached after direct discussions facilitated by hospital authorities and representatives of the Himachal Pradesh government. As part of the resolution, Dr Narula apologised to the patient, and the apology was accepted. Officials said the interaction took place in a controlled environment aimed at de-escalation and restoring normalcy within the hospital.