IGMC Shimla Doctor–Patient Assault Case Settles After Government Mediation; Hospital Services Resume

The IGMC Shimla doctor–patient assault case was resolved through government-mediated talks
Dr Raghav Narula apologized to the patient Arjun Panwar for the incident and both sides agreed to close the matter peacefully.
The settlement brought an end to protests and a resident doctors’ strike, the hospital will resume normal functioning.
The IGMC Shimla Hospital dispute over an alleged assault by a doctor has come to an end after days of unrest and widespread protests. Speaking to the media on December 30, 2025, after the settlement, Dr Raghav Narula acknowledged that mistakes were made and offered an apology. The dispute was resolved following government-mediated talks, with the disagreement between the senior resident doctor and patient Arjun Panwar settled through mutual dialogue, bringing an end to the standoff that had disrupted hospital services.
According to multiple media reports, the settlement was reached after direct discussions facilitated by hospital authorities and representatives of the Himachal Pradesh government. As part of the resolution, Dr Narula apologised to the patient, and the apology was accepted. Officials said the interaction took place in a controlled environment aimed at de-escalation and restoring normalcy within the hospital.
Patient Arjun Panwar also confirmed that the dispute had been resolved. He stated that the doctor admitted his mistake and apologised, after which he decided to close the matter. “Doctor sahab has apologised and I have accepted it. Whatever problems people faced because of us, I am sorry for that,” Panwar said, adding light-heartedly, “You may also see me at doctor sahab’s wedding soon.”
The incident, which occurred earlier this month inside the IGMC hospital premises, triggered nationwide outrage after videos of the assault went viral on social media. The footage showed the doctor repeatedly punching the patient, while the patient was seen attempting to defend himself by kicking the doctor. The video did not capture the events that led to the altercation. The patient later alleged that the violence erupted after he objected to the doctor’s rude behaviour.
Following the incident, Shimla Police registered an FIR based on the patient’s complaint. The Himachal Pradesh government initially suspended the doctor on December 22, 2025, and subsequently dismissed him from service on December 24 after finding him guilty, following a review of the preliminary inquiry findings and the police FIR.
A high-level inquiry committee set up by the hospital later concluded that both the doctor and the patient were at fault. The panel examined the circumstances leading to the altercation and submitted its findings to the authorities.
The incident had sparked widespread protests and an indefinite strike by resident doctors, severely affecting hospital services. However, following the settlement, medical services at IGMC Shimla have resumed normal operations. Hospital officials confirmed that outpatient departments and routine services are functioning as per schedule, bringing relief to patients affected by the disruption.
State authorities reiterated that violence inside hospitals is unacceptable, stressing the need to maintain safety, discipline, and uninterrupted healthcare services. Officials clarified that while the settlement resolved the immediate dispute, legal proceedings related to the incident will continue independently as per established procedures.
