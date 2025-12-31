Uttar Pradesh Horror: Retired Railway Employee Dies After Being Allegedly Held Captive With Mentally Challenged Daughter for 5 Years in their Own Home

On hearing the news of Om Prakash’s death, relatives arrived at the house but were met with a horrifying scene. The body was extremely shrunken, and the 27-year-old daughter was found in a dark room, appearing severely weak after prolonged starvation. Om Prakash was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while his daughter was hospitalised owing to her condition. Officials reported that the cause of death was chronic lung disease, as revealed in the post-mortem examination.

Om Prakash’s brother, Amar Singh, told the police that the father-daughter duo had moved to a separate house after the death of Om Prakash’s wife in 2016. They then hired a couple, Ram Prakash Kushwaha and his wife Ramdevi, to look after them. However, the caretakers were allegedly blinded by greed and took charge of the entire house, confining the father and daughter to the ground floor. They were also allegedly denied basic necessities such as adequate food and medical care.