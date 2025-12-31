Uttar Pradesh Horror: Retired Railway Employee Dies After Being Allegedly Held Captive With Mentally Challenged Daughter for 5 Years in their Own Home

A retired railway employee was found dead in UP’s Mahoba, while his mentally challenged daughter was discovered severely malnourished after alleged years of captivity.
Relatives accused the caretakers of confining the father and daughter, denying them food and medical care, and blocking family visits.
Police are investigating the case; the post-mortem cited chronic lung disease as the cause of death, and the daughter is under medical care.
Uttar Pradesh has once again come under the spotlight for a shocking case of confinement and abuse in its Mahoba district. A retired railway employee, Om Prakash, was found dead, and his mentally challenged daughter Rashmi was discovered in an extremely frail condition. It has been alleged that their caretakers confined and tortured them in their own home for nearly five years. The tragedy came to the relatives’ knowledge on Monday, 29 December 2025, following the death of the 70-year-old father.
On hearing the news of Om Prakash’s death, relatives arrived at the house but were met with a horrifying scene. The body was extremely shrunken, and the 27-year-old daughter was found in a dark room, appearing severely weak after prolonged starvation. Om Prakash was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while his daughter was hospitalised owing to her condition. Officials reported that the cause of death was chronic lung disease, as revealed in the post-mortem examination.
Om Prakash’s brother, Amar Singh, told the police that the father-daughter duo had moved to a separate house after the death of Om Prakash’s wife in 2016. They then hired a couple, Ram Prakash Kushwaha and his wife Ramdevi, to look after them. However, the caretakers were allegedly blinded by greed and took charge of the entire house, confining the father and daughter to the ground floor. They were also allegedly denied basic necessities such as adequate food and medical care.
The family has further alleged that they were often turned away whenever they visited the house, with the caretakers citing Om Prakash’s unwillingness to meet anyone. Rashmi’s condition was described by a relative as resembling that of an elderly person who had suffered extreme malnutrition, with “no flesh left on her body; only a skeletal frame remained.”
The daughter’s condition was confirmed by the police, and she is currently under the care of extended family members while receiving medical treatment. Police are investigating the case, with initial findings suggesting that the caretaker couple had been responsible for the daily care of the father and daughter for over eight years. The case and allegations are being examined, and further legal action will be taken, Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh said.
(SY)
