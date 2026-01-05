Centre Invites Proposals Under MedTech Sub-Schemes to Cut Import Dependence, Boost Domestic Medical Device Manufacturing

New Delhi, Jan 4: The Centre has invited proposals under two marginal investment sub-schemes to reduce India’s heavy dependence on imported medical devices and support clinical studies in the medtech sector, more than a year after the schemes were first announced.

India currently imports nearly 70 per cent of its medical device requirements. To address this gap, the Department of Pharmaceuticals launched a Rs 500 crore support package in November 2024 to strengthen domestic manufacturing and innovation in the medical device industry.

According to a recent notice, eligible applicants have been asked to submit their proposals by January 10, 2026.

Under the first sub-scheme, the government has earmarked Rs 180 crore to support 30 applicants through marginal investment assistance.