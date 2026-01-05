Delhi Government to Declare Human Rabies a Notifiable Disease, Targets Zero Deaths Through Early Reporting and Treatment

The proposed notification will come into force immediately after its issuance and will remain applicable until further orders.

Detailed guidelines for reporting and coordination will be shared with all concerned departments and health institutions, the minister said.

The notification aims to strengthen disease surveillance, ensure timely reporting of cases, and enable swift public health action to prevent the spread of rabies.

Once notified, all government and private health facilities, including medical colleges and individual medical practitioners, will be required to report suspected, probable, and confirmed cases of human rabies to the concerned health authorities.

Rabies, though almost 100 per cent fatal once symptoms appear, is completely preventable through timely medical intervention. Early reporting plays a crucial role in saving lives and preventing further transmission.

To ensure accessible treatment across the city, anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) is currently being provided at 59 health facilities across all 11 districts of Delhi, while anti-rabies serum (RIG) is available at 33 designated health facilities and hospitals in the national capital, he said.

