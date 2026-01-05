“If Trump Can Do It, You Can Do It Too”, Owaisi Urges PM Modi To Send Indian Security Forces To Pakistan And Capture Masood Azhar And Other Evil Lashkar-E-Taiba Terrorists

Owaisi Cites Trump’s Venezuela Operation to Question Modi Government

Owaisi said: “We saw a few days ago that US President Trump attacked Venezuela, and captured its democratically elected President from his own country, and brought him to America.” He further addressed the rally, asking prominent BJP leaders Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to capture Masood Azhar and other LeT (Lashkar e Taiba) terrorists, and bring them to India for justice.

Owaisi: Bring Masood Azhar And LeT Terrorists To India For Justice

Speaking further, Owaisi mentioned: “If Trump can send American forces in Venezuela and capture Maduro from his own country, and bring him to the US, and if Saudi Arabia can bomb the Port of Mukalla in Yemen then why can’t PM Modi send Indian forces into Pakistan, and capture Masood Azhar. Be it Masood Azhar, or the other cruel terrorists of LeT, who attacked Mumbai in the deadly 9/11 (26/11) terrorist attacks, Modi Ji, you also go and bring those terrorists in India to justice. If Trump can do it, why can’t you (PM Modi)?”

The Deadly 26/11 Mumbai Terrorist Attacks

Owaisi was referring to the deadly terrorist attacks of 26/11, Mumbai, which occurred from November 26, 2026 to November 29, 2008. 10 terrorists from Pakistan’s LeT arrived in Mumbai from Karachi via Arabian Sea, by hijacking an Indian fishing trawler. The terrorists attacked a number of locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Nariman House, and other crowded places, killing over 170 innocent civilians, and injuring over 300 people.

The entire nation went into shock, and Indian Security Forces rushed to provide immediate response. Mumbai Police and the National Security Guard (NSG) conducted extensive counter terror operations for nearly 60 hours, assassinating 9 terrorists and capturing one (Ajmal Kasab) alive.

The aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks led to major changes in India’s security system. India strengthened coastal security, improved coordination between intelligence agencies, and upgraded police training and equipment. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was created to handle terrorism-related cases.

Trump's Strike on Venezuela and Capture of Nicolas Maduro

The US administration led by Donald Trump launched large-scale military strikes on Caracas, Venezuela, on January 3, 2026. The Delta Force of the American security forces carried out the operation, and captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and brought them to the US. Trump held a press conference later, at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, stating that the US would run Venezuela temporarily until a peaceful transition takes place.

Trump also said that Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism in the US, and will be tried here, on US soil. He also mentioned that the US would tap into the vast oil reserves of Venezuela, and create a profitable market for it.

