In lieu of the upcoming BMC elections in Maharashtra, Assaduddin Owaisi addressed a public rally yesterday, January 4, 2026. Speaking at Gowandi, Ambedkar Maidan of the Shivaji Nagar, Mumbai, he reflected his opinions on the Trump’s led US administration attacking Venezuela, and capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Owaisi also urged PM Modi to bring Masood Azhar, and the other cruel terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, who terrorized Mumbai during the 26/11 terrorist attacks, to bring them to India for justice.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election 2026 is being held to elect members who will run Greater Mumbai, India’s second-largest city. Voting will take place on January 15, 2026, and the counting of votes is scheduled for January 16, 2026. While appealing for the voters to elect AIMIM candidates for the BMC elections, Owaisi took shots at the ruling BJP, asking them to take decisive action against Pakistan’s terrorism, in a similar way that Trump conducted large scale strikes on Venezuela, and captured Maduro.
Owaisi said: “We saw a few days ago that US President Trump attacked Venezuela, and captured its democratically elected President from his own country, and brought him to America.” He further addressed the rally, asking prominent BJP leaders Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to capture Masood Azhar and other LeT (Lashkar e Taiba) terrorists, and bring them to India for justice.
Speaking further, Owaisi mentioned: “If Trump can send American forces in Venezuela and capture Maduro from his own country, and bring him to the US, and if Saudi Arabia can bomb the Port of Mukalla in Yemen then why can’t PM Modi send Indian forces into Pakistan, and capture Masood Azhar. Be it Masood Azhar, or the other cruel terrorists of LeT, who attacked Mumbai in the deadly 9/11 (26/11) terrorist attacks, Modi Ji, you also go and bring those terrorists in India to justice. If Trump can do it, why can’t you (PM Modi)?”
Owaisi was referring to the deadly terrorist attacks of 26/11, Mumbai, which occurred from November 26, 2026 to November 29, 2008. 10 terrorists from Pakistan’s LeT arrived in Mumbai from Karachi via Arabian Sea, by hijacking an Indian fishing trawler. The terrorists attacked a number of locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Nariman House, and other crowded places, killing over 170 innocent civilians, and injuring over 300 people.
The entire nation went into shock, and Indian Security Forces rushed to provide immediate response. Mumbai Police and the National Security Guard (NSG) conducted extensive counter terror operations for nearly 60 hours, assassinating 9 terrorists and capturing one (Ajmal Kasab) alive.
The aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks led to major changes in India’s security system. India strengthened coastal security, improved coordination between intelligence agencies, and upgraded police training and equipment. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was created to handle terrorism-related cases.
The US administration led by Donald Trump launched large-scale military strikes on Caracas, Venezuela, on January 3, 2026. The Delta Force of the American security forces carried out the operation, and captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and brought them to the US. Trump held a press conference later, at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, stating that the US would run Venezuela temporarily until a peaceful transition takes place.
Trump also said that Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism in the US, and will be tried here, on US soil. He also mentioned that the US would tap into the vast oil reserves of Venezuela, and create a profitable market for it.
