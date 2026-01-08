Indian American ICU Doctor Tina Shah Enters New Jersey Congressional Race, Citing Healthcare Failures as Motivation

Shah argues that recent policy decisions have worsened conditions for patients, particularly those with limited means. She pointed to cuts in Medicaid coverage and the loss of insurance subsidies for people purchasing plans through the Affordable Care Act exchanges.

“People that are the most vulnerable, they don’t have health insurance starting this year,” she said, adding that Congress has failed to rein in high drug prices or curb insurance denials.

One case, she said, still weighs heavily on her. A patient with asthma had been stable for nearly a decade until a change in insurance required prior authorisation for inhalers. The request was denied, the patient ran out of medication and was later admitted to the ICU on a ventilator. “This shouldn’t happen,” Shah said.

That experience helped push her into advocacy work in New Jersey, where she joined doctors, nurses and patients in a grassroots campaign to stop state-regulated insurance companies from denying essential care.

Working with legislators, Shah said the effort generated enough public pressure to force action. “Now if you have insurance in New Jersey that the state regulates, you will actually not have this situation where essential care gets denied,” she said, adding that similar protections are needed nationwide.

Beyond clinical practice, Shah has served in senior policy roles across three White House administrations. As a senior advisor to the US Surgeon General, she helped lead the federal government’s first strategy to address clinician burnout. At the Department of Veterans Affairs, she became the agency’s first National Director of Clinician Wellbeing, focusing on improving electronic medical records and expanding primary care access for veterans.

She later moved into the private sector, becoming the first chief clinical officer of a healthcare-focused artificial intelligence company, where she worked on reducing administrative burdens so clinicians could spend more time with patients.

Shah has been sharply critical of President Donald Trump’s healthcare approach. “He has no concrete policy except to dismantle the things that are working,” she said, citing the removal of scientific experts from federal agencies and cuts to medical research funding. “How are we supposed to stay the superpower when we don’t invest in breakthrough science and research?” she asked.