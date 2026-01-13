AIIMS Raipur Becomes Central India’s Robotic Surgery Hub, Completes 100 Procedures

Raipur, Jan 12: AIIMS Raipur has completed 100 robotic-assisted surgeries within four months of launching its robotic programme, marking an important milestone for advanced surgical care in Central India, the institute said on Monday.

The centre has performed a range of procedures, including nephrectomy, cystectomy, hemicolectomy, prostatectomy, pyeloplasty, hernia repairs, gastrectomy, hysterectomy, reflecting both rapid adoption and growing clinical capability.

“Completing 100 robotic surgeries in a short time reflects the team’s disciplined approach to training and our focus on delivering consistent, high-quality care. Our priority is to ensure patients benefit meaningfully from this technology, and we are seeing that in practice: smaller incisions, less pain, reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery,” said Dr. Ashok Jindal, Executive Director, AIIMS Raipur, in a statement.