Why eating disorders are more common among LGBTQIA+ people and what can help

Eating disorders can cause damage to a person’s organs, bones, fertility and brain function. People with an eating disorder are up to five times more likely to die early than those without one.

How much higher is the risk for LGBTQIA+ people?

Research shows that LGBTQIA+ people have much higher rates of eating disorders than non-LGBTQIA+ people.

For example, in the United States an estimated 9% of the population will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime. But a 2018 survey of LGBTQ young people in the US found rates were significantly higher:

54% reported an eating disorder diagnosis

another 21% thought they had an eating disorder, but hadn’t been diagnosed.

Within the LGBTQIA+ community, the risk also varies across different groups:

lesbian, gay and bisexual people : more than twice as likely to have an eating disorder as heterosexual people

intersex people : nearly four times as likely as endosex (non-intersex) people

trans people: nearly 11 times more likely than cisgender people.

We don’t have data for asexual people, but we do know that asexual people have poorer body image than their non-asexual peers. So it is likely they also experience higher rates of eating disorders.

Why LGBTQIA+ people face higher risk

Being an LGBTQIA+ person is not a mental illness. There is no evidence of a biological reason why LGBTQIA+ people experience higher rates of eating disorders.

While many factors contribute, two of the most studied risk factors are minority stress and gender dysphoria.

1. Minority stress

Minority stress refers to how discrimination and stigma negatively impact the health of LGBTQIA+ people. This means it is not who they are, but how LGBTQIA+ people are treated that drives their higher risk.

Discrimination can lead LGBTQIA+ people to feel shame about their identities and bodies. Some people try to cope through disordered eating behaviours, which can develop into an eating disorder.

For intersex people, medically unnecessary surgeries in childhood to “normalise” their bodies can cause trauma and shame that can also increase eating disorder risk.