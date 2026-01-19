No Autism or ADHD Risk From Paracetamol Use During Pregnancy: Study

New Delhi, Jan 17: Mother’s intake of paracetamol during pregnancy does not raise the risk of autism, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and intellectual disability in children, according to a new study on Saturday, which further refutes claims made by US President Donald Trump about the common painkiller.

Speaking at a White House event in September, Trump had called on mothers-to-be to “tough it out” rather than take acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol) -- the main ingredient in Tylenol.

Paracetamol, or acetaminophen, is the most commonly used analgesic and antipyretic during pregnancy, recommended globally as a first-line option for pain relief and fever reduction. Its safety profile is generally more favourable than that of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and opioids, making it the preferred choice in obstetric care. The pill is also included on the WHO List of Essential Medicines.

The systematic review and meta-analysis, based on 43 studies and published in the journal The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology, & Women’s Health, supported existing recommendations on the safety of paracetamol in pregnancy.