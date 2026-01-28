Harassment and security threats forced the cancellation of a Pride-themed community event in Malaysia

A two-day wellness program intended for LGBTQ+ people in Hulu Langat, Selangor, Malaysia, was cancelled after participants and organizers received threats and harassment instigated by authorities who called for an investigation against those who normalize what they called “deviant sexual behavior.”
The “Glamping with Pride” event was supposed to take place on January 17 and 18th organized by JEJAKA, a support group that promotes the health and rights of gay, bisexual, and queer men in Malaysia. Around 50 participants were expected to join the program aimed at improving health literacy and countering the stigma against HIV.
But the online promotion of the event triggered protests from conservative segments of the population. At least five police reports were filed for allegedly violating cyber laws, particularly section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities.
Malaysia has a predominantly Muslim population. In recent years, Muslim hardliners have pressed for stricter enforcement of Islamic teachings in governance.
Local and religious authorities doubled down by issuing statements against the event. The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) said “stern action” is needed against activities that “threaten public peace.”
Some community leaders have warned that holding the event could be an attempt to turn the glamping site “into a testing ground for deviant ideologies.”
JEJAKA insisted that its activity posed no threat to the community.
It announced the cancellation of the event after being targeted with hurtful comments and online threats.
Zaid Ibrahim, a lawyer and former minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Legal Affairs and Judicial Reform, expressed concern over the actions taken by local authorities.
This is not the first time that authorities have initiated a probe against LGBTQ+ activities. In recent months, authorities also raided facilities for being allegedly “gay-friendly.”
Several civil society groups signed a statement reminding the public that having a different sexual orientation is normal.
Nalini Elumalai, ARTICLE 19’s senior Malaysia programme officer, urged authorities to end the state-sponsored intimidation targeting members of the LGBTQ+ community.
[VP]
Suggested Reading: