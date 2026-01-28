Harassment and security threats forced the cancellation of a Pride-themed community event in Malaysia

A two-day wellness program intended for LGBTQ+ people in Hulu Langat, Selangor, Malaysia, was cancelled after participants and organizers received threats and harassment instigated by authorities who called for an investigation against those who normalize what they called “deviant sexual behavior.”

The “Glamping with Pride” event was supposed to take place on January 17 and 18th organized by JEJAKA, a support group that promotes the health and rights of gay, bisexual, and queer men in Malaysia. Around 50 participants were expected to join the program aimed at improving health literacy and countering the stigma against HIV.

But the online promotion of the event triggered protests from conservative segments of the population. At least five police reports were filed for allegedly violating cyber laws, particularly section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities.