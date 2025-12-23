Netflix Blends Cricket Banter with Stranger Things Horror: Rohit Sharma Steals the Show in Netflix’s Stranger Things Promo

Rohit Sharma stars in Netflix’s Stranger Things 5 promo, blending cricket humour with the show’s dark fantasy world.
The ad features viral Rohit Sharma references, cricket banter, and playful nods to Vecna and the Upside Down.
Fans praised the promo for its fun, localised storytelling ahead of the series’ release on 26 December 2025.
Netflix has dropped a two-minute promotional film for Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 featuring Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma, which has caught the attention of fans. The ad was released as part of the promotion for the series’ final volume premiere, scheduled for 26 December 2025 at 6:30 AM IST. The script seamlessly fuses insider cricket jokes with the eerie world of Stranger Things, highlighting Netflix’s marketing acumen in localising global franchises through popular Indian faces idolised by many.
The promo begins with a scene in the dressing room where players are seen dancing to the retro song Koi Sehri Babu, referencing a reel of Rohit Sharma grooving to the tune alongside Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur. Fans immediately recalled the viral reels, which were recreated widely on social media. The scene then sees the dramatic entry of the Hitman, who interrupts with authority, asking, “Are you strolling in the garden?” This echoes another of Rohit’s on-field clips that became a meme across social media, filling fans with nostalgia.
The narrative cleverly inserts Stranger Things mythology into a cricket dressing-room setting, clearly showcasing the creative effort behind the film. The show’s supernatural tension is incorporated through visual cues such as flickering lights, sudden shifts in atmosphere, and players holding unusual equipment. Characters like Steve Harrington and the villain Vecna are referenced throughout, while the dialogues remain rooted in cricketing language with mentions of Ranji Trophy players, kits, and match preparation. There is also a comical exchange where a player whispers about Sharma not scoring a century “in a while,” which incites a prompt reply from the Hitman: “I have hit double centuries,” highlighting the cricket star’s record-breaking feats in international cricket.
The cricket star is later seen warning the opponent when he says, “He can come from anywhere.” When asked about the identity of the opponent, Sharma replies, “Someone who lifts people up like kites,” pointing towards Vecna’s chilling modus operandi in the series. The promo ends with the punchline, “Vecna, teri toh fielding set hai beta” (Vecna, your fielding is set), fusing intimidation with humour as the screen flickers between Rohit Sharma’s face and that of the show’s iconic antagonist. Netflix shared the video on its social media handles with the caption, “Hitman aa rha hai upside down seedha karne,” drawing a connection between the cricketer’s nickname and the show’s alternate dimension.
The Duffer Brothers’ series Stranger Things first premiered in July 2016 on Netflix. It is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, located in Indiana. The series depicts the story of a group of children whose lives become entangled with a parallel dimension known as the Upside Down due to a secret government experiment. The science fiction show has become one of Netflix’s most successful series over four seasons, gaining attention for its blend of horror, science fiction, and 1980s nostalgia. The final fifth season has been split into two volumes, with Volume 2 set to release this December.
The presence of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma in the campaign showcases his influence among audiences as one of India’s most recognised sporting figures. Known for his effortless stroke play, which earned him the nickname “The Hitman,” Sharma has captivated fans through both his batting exploits and his leadership, along with his strong presence on the field. His involvement in mainstream promotions reflects how top athletes increasingly serve as cultural bridges beyond sport.
The promo has been widely praised for its creative brand storytelling, as the advertisement appeals to both sports fans and binge-watchers, allowing the two worlds to coexist without either overshadowing the other.
