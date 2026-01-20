Rajasthan SIR Row: Allegations of Targeted Muslim Voters Deletions in Adarsh Nagar Constituency Raises Concerns About SIR Process

Allegations Of Targeted Muslim Voter Deletions Surface In Adarsh Nagar

A recent case in Rajasthan’s Adarsh Nagar constituency has sparked a political controversy, alleging deletions of further Muslim names in the SIR process. According to a report from Maktoob Media, Shehnawaz, a Congress sports cell office-bearer and former municipal councillor candidate, claimed that objections had been filed regarding the deletion of about 70 to 80 members of his extended family.

Claims Of Forged Objections And Misuse Of SIR Process

The report from Maktoob Media further states that Shehnawaz claimed that neither he, nor his family filed any objection to delete their names from the voter list. Shehnawaz further stated that on January 15, 2026, about 400 objections per booth were filed, bearing forged signatures of Booth Level Agents (BLAs). The report further mentions that none of the BLAs claimed to sign the aforementioned objection forms, and alleged BJP BLAs involvement behind it.

These allegations were backed by the Congress MLA from Adarsh Nagar, Rafeeq Khan. According to the Maktoob Media report, he asserted that there was concrete evidence of attempts to delete voters’ names from the constituency, reinforcing claims of targeted deletions supported by official verification records.

