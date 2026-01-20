Rajasthan SIR Row: Allegations of Targeted Muslim Voters Deletions in Adarsh Nagar Constituency Raises Concerns About SIR Process

Key Points:
A political controversy erupted in Rajasthan’s Adarsh Nagar constituency after allegations surfaced of further Muslim voter name deletions during the SIR process.
It was alleged that on January 15, 2026, around 400 objections per booth were filed with forged signatures of Booth Level Agents, which the BLAs denied signing.
Similar allegations were reported from Adarsh Nagar and Hawa Mahal constituencies, including claims of false objections and pressure on a Booth Level Officer to delete Muslim names.
A recent case in Rajasthan’s Adarsh Nagar constituency has sparked a political controversy, alleging deletions of further Muslim names in the SIR process. According to a report from Maktoob Media, Shehnawaz, a Congress sports cell office-bearer and former municipal councillor candidate, claimed that objections had been filed regarding the deletion of about 70 to 80 members of his extended family.
The report from Maktoob Media further states that Shehnawaz claimed that neither he, nor his family filed any objection to delete their names from the voter list. Shehnawaz further stated that on January 15, 2026, about 400 objections per booth were filed, bearing forged signatures of Booth Level Agents (BLAs). The report further mentions that none of the BLAs claimed to sign the aforementioned objection forms, and alleged BJP BLAs involvement behind it.
These allegations were backed by the Congress MLA from Adarsh Nagar, Rafeeq Khan. According to the Maktoob Media report, he asserted that there was concrete evidence of attempts to delete voters’ names from the constituency, reinforcing claims of targeted deletions supported by official verification records.
Additionally, a report by Amar Ujala also mentioned similar allegations from the same constituency. According to the report, former municipal councillor Akbaraddin claimed that despite his name being correctly listed with a valid address and EPIC (Elector Photo Identity Card) number, a false objection was filed stating that he had permanently shifted elsewhere. Mentioning the complaint in the Lalkothi police station, he said that he has lived at the same address all his life.
This follows a similar allegation emerging from the Hawa Mahal constituency. NewsGram had previously reported on January 16, 2026, that Kirti Kumar, a BLO (Booth Level Officer) officer in Hawa Mahal, Rajasthan, alleged intense pressure from officials regarding deletion of about 400 Muslim names. Kirti Kumar further said that the directive came despite him having already verified their names. The video of his phone conversation with the BJP councillor Suresh Saini went viral on social media.
The report further highlighted that more than 200 objections were filed within just two days in the constituency, far exceeding the prescribed norms of filing objections. The situation raises serious concerns about coercion, misuse of the objection process, and the overall integrity of the SIR exercise.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Rajasthan was completed by December 11, 2025, with the draft voter list released on December 16, 2025. The window for filing claims and objections remained open from December 16, 2025 to January 15, 2026, after which the submitted claims will be verified and resolved. The final electoral roll will be published on February 14, 2026.
