Yes, Men Have a Biological Clock Too. But it’s Not Just Age That Affects Male Fertility

Sperm need to be alive, have good motility (movement or “swimming ability”) and be the correct shape to reach and fertilise an egg in the female reproductive tract.

An adequate volume of semen (sperm and seminal fluid together) is also necessary because this provides nourishment to sperm.

From around age 30, the number of sperm with good motility and correct shape, and semen volume decline, while the number of dead sperm increases. The biggest changes generally occur from around 35 years of age.

The age-dependent decline in sperm and semen affects male fertility. In studies of more than 2,000 couples, one study showed men older than 45 took five times longer to conceive than men younger than 25. Another study found the chance of falling pregnant within a year was 20% lower at 45 compared to the peak at 30.

Genetic damage and miscarriage risk increase with age

Though a sperm might have reached and fertilised an egg, if it contains genetic damage, this can also affect fertility or the baby.

As men age, their sperm accumulate more genetic damage, including damage to DNA and chromosomes (coils of DNA that carry genes). This is because sperm stem cells replicate hundreds of times during their life. Each time a cell replicates, there is a risk of genetic damage.

Genetic damage to sperm can stop the embryo developing and result in miscarriage. This is linked to about 30% higher chance of miscarriage in men older than 40 compared to those aged 25–29.

New techniques have shown chromosomal abnormalities in sperm also increase with age. These can cause birth defects and chromosomal syndromes such as Down syndrome and Klinefelter syndrome.

Beyond ageing and sperm’s biological clock

Several environmental and lifestyle factors also affect semen and sperm measures, and therefore fertility.

Oxidative stress (too many damaging chemicals and not enough antioxidants) disrupts sperm production and increases sperm DNA damage, and is strongly linked to male infertility.

Oxidative stress is increased by environmental toxins such as pollution, heavy metals, pesticides and some chemicals.