DELUSIONAL TAKE: Apparently, Not Taking Dowry Is ‘Gay’; Rumours of a Groom Being Branded Homosexual by In-Laws for Refusing Dowry Leave Netizens Baffled—They Ask What Should Men Do Now?

Recently, lawyer Amish Aggarwala, an Advocate on Record at the Supreme Court of India, shared an incident on Twitter that sparked widespread discussion about social norms in India. What began as a story about dowry quickly revealed another issue: casual homophobia. Many might wonder—was the groom gay? The truth, however, is far from that.

According to Aggarwala, the bride’s family offered dowry to the groom, but he refused to accept it. His decision, based on ethics and a desire to avoid participating in an illegal practice, was met with mockery. The father-in-law insulted him and even labeled him “gay,” implying that anyone who rejects dowry is somehow not manlike.