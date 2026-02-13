India’s Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2030: Report

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India’s medical devices industry is projected to reach $50.1 billion by 2030 from $15.2 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 26.9 per cent, a report has said.

The report from Rubix Industry Insights attributed the growth to government initiatives such as the National Medical Devices Policy, Production‑Linked Incentive Scheme, Scheme for Promotion of Medical Devices Parks, and MedTech Mitra.

The report noted that medical devices exports reached $4.1 billion in FY25 while imports touched $8.6 billion, leaving 70-80 percent of domestic demand being met through imports, particularly for technologically advanced devices.