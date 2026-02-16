IIT Roorkee Drafts Comprehensive Campus Mental Health Policy, Aims to Set Model for All IITs

The draft was developed with inputs from the Dean of Student Welfare, Associate Dean of Student Wellness, clinical psychologists at IIT Roorkee, external advisors and faculty members, ensuring that the framework reflects both professional expertise and institutional experience.

The initiative was further strengthened through “SAHYOG 2.0”, a focused inter-IIT discussion aimed at sharing ideas and learning from the experiences of other IITs.

The goal of the dialogue was to understand the policies, protocols and governance systems already in place at different IITs and to incorporate best practices into a comprehensive and inclusive mental health policy for the entire IIT community.

SAHYOG 2.0 builds on the success of SAHYOG 1.0, which was held in 2024. The latest edition also aligns with recent directives of the Supreme Court of India and the University Grants Commission (UGC), both of which have stressed the importance of mental health governance in higher education institutions.

The discussions during SAHYOG 2.0 covered a wide range of issues, including how institutions can frame and implement mental health policies, the need for preventive and responsive support systems, and the role of Wellness Centres, counselling cells and student welfare bodies.